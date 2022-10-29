 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Metamora rides to cruise-control win over Jacksonville 68-34

  • 0

Metamora delivered all the smoke to disorient Jacksonville and flew away with a 68-34 win on October 29 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Metamora a 16-8 lead over Jacksonville.

The Redbirds opened a narrow 32-21 gap over the Crimsons at the intermission.

Metamora pulled to a 54-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redbirds put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Crimsons 14-7 in the last stanza.

Recently on October 14, Jacksonville squared off with Rochester in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News