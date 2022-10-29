Metamora rides to cruise-control win over Jacksonville 68-34

Metamora delivered all the smoke to disorient Jacksonville and flew away with a 68-34 win on October 29 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Metamora a 16-8 lead over Jacksonville.

The Redbirds opened a narrow 32-21 gap over the Crimsons at the intermission.

Metamora pulled to a 54-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redbirds put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Crimsons 14-7 in the last stanza.

