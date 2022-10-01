 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op darts by Pawnee in easy victory 45-8

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op controlled the action to earn an impressive 45-8 win against Pawnee in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op moved in front of Pawnee 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bearcats' offense charged in front for a 38-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Pawnee clawed to within 45-8 through the third quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op and Pawnee squared off with October 30, 2021 at Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op last season. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

