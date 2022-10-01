Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op darts by Pawnee in easy victory 45-8

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op controlled the action to earn an impressive 45-8 win against Pawnee in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op moved in front of Pawnee 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bearcats' offense charged in front for a 38-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Pawnee clawed to within 45-8 through the third quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

