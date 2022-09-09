Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op ends the party for Farmer City Blue Ridge 22-8

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op will take its 22-8 victory over Farmer City Blue Ridge during this Illinois football game.

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Farmer City Blue Ridge after the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Knights made it 14-8.

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op darted to a 22-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.