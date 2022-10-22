Milledgeville flies high over Champaign St. Thomas More 46-6

Milledgeville gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Champaign St. Thomas More 46-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 22.

Milledgeville struck in front of Champaign St. Thomas More 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Champaign St. Thomas More fought back in the third quarter to make it 16-6.

The Missiles held on with a 30-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

