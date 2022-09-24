Ministry of defense: Camp Point Central blanks Jacksonville Routt Catholic 28-0

Camp Point Central's defense was a brick wall that stopped Jacksonville Routt Catholic cold, resulting in a 28-0 victory on September 24 in Illinois football.

The Panthers registered a 6-0 advantage at intermission over the Rockets.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Rockets 22-0 in the last stanza.

