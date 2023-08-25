Fithian Oakwood couldn't climb out of an early hole in fallling 28-21 to Momence on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Momence a 20-0 lead over Fithian Oakwood.

The Athletics opened a towering 28-8 gap over the Comets at halftime.

Fithian Oakwood showed some mettle by fighting back to a 28-15 count in the third quarter.

The Athletics maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Momence and Fithian Oakwood squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Momence High School.

