Monticello knocks out victory beat against Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-26

Paxton-Buckley-Loda was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Monticello prevailed 41-26 during this Illinois football game.

Monticello opened with a 7-0 advantage over Paxton-Buckley-Loda through the first quarter.

The Sages fought to a 20-12 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Sages, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-14 final quarter, too.

Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Monticello squared off with October 8, 2021 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 23, Monticello faced off against Pontiac Township and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Rantoul Township on September 23 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.

