Morris defeats Mahomet-Seymour in lopsided affair 35-14

Morris scored early and often to roll over Mahomet-Seymour 35-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Redskins registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Redskins held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

