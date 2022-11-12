 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Morris defeats Mahomet-Seymour in lopsided affair 35-14

  • 0

Morris scored early and often to roll over Mahomet-Seymour 35-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Redskins registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Redskins held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on October 28, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Ottawa Township in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News