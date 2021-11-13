Morton dances around early hole to trip Mahomet-Seymour 40-28

Morton stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 40-28 win over Mahomet-Seymour for an Illinois high school football victory on November 13.

The Bulldogs started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over the Potters at the end of the first quarter.

Morton's offense jumped to a 21-14 lead over Mahomet-Seymour at the intermission.

The Potters' leverage showed as they carried a 27-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

