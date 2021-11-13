 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Morton dances around early hole to trip Mahomet-Seymour 40-28

  • 0

Morton stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 40-28 win over Mahomet-Seymour for an Illinois high school football victory on November 13.

The Bulldogs started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over the Potters at the end of the first quarter.

Morton's offense jumped to a 21-14 lead over Mahomet-Seymour at the intermission.

The Potters' leverage showed as they carried a 27-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 30 , Mahomet-Seymour squared up on Jacksonville in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News