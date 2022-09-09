Morton overpowers Canton in thorough fashion 35-7

Morton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Canton during this 35-7 victory on September 9 in Illinois football action.
Morton drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Canton after the first quarter.
The Potters opened a slim 14-0 gap over the Little Giants at the intermission.
Morton charged to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Morton and Canton faced off on September 10, 2021 at Canton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
