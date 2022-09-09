Morton overpowers Canton in thorough fashion 35-7

Morton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Canton during this 35-7 victory on September 9 in Illinois football action.

Morton drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Canton after the first quarter.

The Potters opened a slim 14-0 gap over the Little Giants at the intermission.

Morton charged to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

