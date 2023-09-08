Morton dismissed Canton by a 57-13 count at Canton High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Morton opened with a 23-6 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.

The Potters fought to a 30-13 halftime margin at the Little Giants' expense.

Morton stormed to a 50-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Potters held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Morton and Canton squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Morton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Morton faced off against Mahomet-Seymour.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.