Mount Zion football looks for big performances from players returning from injuries this season

MOUNT ZION — Last year's Mount Zion football team finished 6-4 and qualified for the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven seasons, but the season didn't go quite the way head coach Patrick Etherton had envisioned.

Injuries changed his plans at quarterback and other key positions, but a year later, Etherton is excited to see how the new-look Braves will compete when fall practices begin on Monday.

"(The summer) has been exciting and it is nice to have some kids back that we missed last year because the injuries," Etherton said. "I think we've got some big holes to fill and we graduated some really good players. It is fun to see some younger guys run around and we moved some kids around, trying to find out where we could get the best 11 guys out there."

Last season's starting sophomore quarterback Makobi Adams suffered a broken wrist against Mahomet-Seymour in Week 3, missing the rest of the season. The Braves turned to sophomore Tyson Evans, who threw for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns in his seven games.

While Etherton has been giving Adams and Evans reps in the buildup to the their junior seasons, Adams looks to be the favorite to start under center when the season begins Aug. 26.

"Makobi has had a really good summer against some really good 7-on-7 teams. He had a high completion percentage and Tyson is still getting some reps there," Etherton said. "We will continue to see how it goes in the fall camp but Makobi really had a good summer and has done a good job for us."

Etherton was looking for big things from freshman Brayden Trimble last season before a broken collarbone ended his year prematurely. Trimble showed his athleticism last spring, surprising many by medaling in fifth place in the Class 2A triple jump competition as the only freshman to reach the event's finals.

"Brayden is an exceptional athlete and I think he can play a lot of places. For us as a receiver and a defensive back, he is super athletic. He has grown and he is long and he has great hands," Etherton said. "For us who see him every day, I don't think we were very surprised with what he did at state track. We are lucky to have him. We graduated (all-state receiver Christian Keyhea) and we are fortunate to have Brayden."

Along with Trimble, Etherton is hoping junior Grant McAtee will pick up some of Keyhea's production (650 receiving, 458 rushing, 15 total TDs) now that Keyhea is playing for Illinois State University.

"Grant has had a really great summer. He is a kid who works extremely hard and he's a basketball kid for us," Etherton said. "He's done a great job and we look for that to continue. The rest of (the receiving corps) will kind of be by committee. We will see how it goes. It will be fun because we are going to be different. I think he have some talented fast kids and it is just figuring out how to get them in the right spot."

Along with Adams, Trimble and McAtee, the Braves will look for many players to step into larger roles this season after graduating an impressive senior class, including All-Macon County selections Keyhea, Ryne Buttz, Matthias Adams, Adam Lutz, Josh England, Zac Girard and Frank Tyrolt.

"This year, we have a small senior class and we've got some of those guys coming back on the offensive line that are seniors. The majority of our kids are in our junior class and I think it is a good mixture," Etherton said.

Mount Zion travels to Bartonville Limestone in Week 1 and then hosts Mattoon in the Apollo Conference opener in Week 2 on Sept. 2. The Braves then host last season's conference champions Mahomet-Seymour, which was 5-0 in the Apollo.

"We've got three weeks from today to get ready and I'm excited to get the kids together and see what we can do," Etherton said.

St. T field construction wrapping up

Construction on the new turf field and 8-lane track at St. Teresa is coming to an end soon. The school will hold a ribbon cutting event on Friday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at the new field.

The event will highlight the Bulldogs' fall sports teams with a volleyball scrimmage at 6:15 p.m., a boys soccer scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. and the football team's Blue and Orange game at 7 p.m.

The football team is on the road to Effingham in Week 1 and will play its first home game on the new field against Belleville Althoff in Week 2 on Sept. 2.

Warriors linemen stand out

Tuscola graduate and current redshirt senior offensive lineman at Oklahoma State Hunter Woodard was recently included on the Outland Trophy preseason watch list.

The award goes to the best interior lineman on offense or defense each season. Woodard was an All-Big 12 honorable mention last season and is the most experienced lineman on the Cowboys roster. He had 10 pancake blocks and 32 knockdowns last season.

Woodard was key to Tuscola's Class 1A second-place finish in the 2017 season.

Also making a college move is recent Warriors graduate Haven Hatfield. After originally committing to Division II University of Indianapolis, Hatfield is now with Eastern Illinois University as an offensive lineman.

The freshman will look to grab some playing time in Panthers new head coach Chris Wilkerson's first year with the team.