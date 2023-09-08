Moweaqua Central A&M finally found a way to top Decatur St. Teresa 32-29 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Decatur St. Teresa showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Moweaqua Central A&M as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs moved ahead by earning a 14-10 advantage over the Raiders at the end of the second quarter.

Moweaqua Central A&M broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 26-21 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

The Raiders enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bulldogs' 8-6 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Decatur St Teresa and Moweaqua Central A&M played in a 48-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Decatur St Teresa squared off with Linton-Stockton in a football game.

