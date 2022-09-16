 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moweaqua Central A & M collects skin-tight win against Clinton 13-6

Moweaqua Central A & M poked just enough holes in Clinton's defense to garner a taut, 13-6 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 16.

The Raiders' offense jumped in front for a 6-0 lead over the Maroons at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Raiders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on September 2, Clinton faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Moweaqua Central A & M took on Marshall on September 3 at Marshall High School. For more, click here.

