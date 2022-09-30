Moweaqua Central A&M drops zeroes on Warrensburg-Latham 36-0

Moweaqua Central A&M played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 36-0 verdict over Warrensburg-Latham on September 30 in Illinois football action.

Moweaqua Central A&M opened with a 7-0 advantage over Warrensburg-Latham through the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Raiders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 15-0 advantage in the frame.

