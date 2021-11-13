Moweaqua Central A & M escapes Arcola 21-19

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Moweaqua Central A & M didn't mind, dispatching Arcola 21-19 at Arcola High on November 13 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on October 30, Arcola faced off against Winchester West Central Coop and Moweaqua Central A & M took on Nokomis on October 30 at Nokomis High School. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave the Raiders a 7-6 lead over the Purple Riders.
The Raiders opened a thin 14-6 gap over the Purple Riders at the intermission.
Moweaqua Central A & M took control in the third quarter with a 21-6 advantage over Arcola.
Arcola rallied in the final quarter, but Moweaqua Central A & M skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
