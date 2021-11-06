Moweaqua Central A & M triumphs in strong showing over Camp Point Central 28-6

Moweaqua Central A & M's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Camp Point Central during a 28-6 blowout in Illinois high school football on November 6.

Moweaqua Central A & M jumped in front of Camp Point Central 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Moweaqua Central A & M opened a slim 21-6 gap over Camp Point Central at halftime.

Moweaqua Central A & M enjoyed a huge margin over Camp Point Central with a 28-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.