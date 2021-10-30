Moweaqua Central A & M wins tense tussle with Nokomis 14-6

Moweaqua Central A & M found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Nokomis 14-6 during this Illinois football game.

The Raiders moved in front of the Redskins 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 14-6 final-quarter tie.

