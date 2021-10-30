 Skip to main content
Mt. Carmel mows down St. Joseph-Ogden 46-14

Mt. Carmel's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Saturday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 46-14 win over St. Joseph-Ogden in Illinois high school football action on October 30.

Recently on October 15 , St Joseph-Ogden squared up on Rantoul Township in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Mt. Carmel made the first move by forging a 13-0 margin over St. Joseph-Ogden after the first quarter.

Mt. Carmel kept a 20-7 intermission margin at St. Joseph-Ogden's expense.

The Golden Aces' determination showed as they carried a 34-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

