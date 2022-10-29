Mt. Carmel nets nifty victory over Monticello 8-6

A tight-knit tilt turned in Mt. Carmel's direction just enough to squeeze past Monticello 8-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Mt. Carmel opened with an 8-0 advantage over Monticello through the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

The Sages narrowed the gap 6-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

