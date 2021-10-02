 Skip to main content
Mt. Sterling Brown County darts by Jacksonville Routt Catholic in easy victory 34-6

  • 0

Mt. Sterling Brown County showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Jacksonville Routt Catholic 34-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 2.

The Hornets opened with an 8-0 advantage over the Rockets through the first quarter.

Mt. Sterling Brown County opened a giant 26-0 gap over Jacksonville Routt Catholic at halftime.

The Hornets pulled ahead of the Rockets 34-0 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

