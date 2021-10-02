Mt. Sterling Brown County darts by Jacksonville Routt Catholic in easy victory 34-6

Mt. Sterling Brown County showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Jacksonville Routt Catholic 34-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 2.
The Hornets opened with an 8-0 advantage over the Rockets through the first quarter.
Mt. Sterling Brown County opened a giant 26-0 gap over Jacksonville Routt Catholic at halftime.
The Hornets pulled ahead of the Rockets 34-0 as the fourth quarter started.
