A suffocating defense helped Mt. Zion handle Bartonville Limestone 42-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

Mt. Zion charged in front of Bartonville Limestone 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves opened a lopsided 42-0 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Mt Zion and Bartonville Limestone squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Mt Zion High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.