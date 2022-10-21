Mt. Zion claims gritty victory against Breese Mater Dei 38-35

Mt. Zion poked just enough holes in Breese Mater Dei's defense to garner a taut, 38-35 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Braves fought to a 29-21 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.
Breese Mater Dei moved ahead of Mt. Zion 35-31 to start the fourth quarter.
It took a 7-0 rally, but the Braves were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Breese Mater Dei and Mt Zion squared off with October 22, 2021 at Mt Zion High School last season. For more, click here.
