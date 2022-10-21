Mt. Zion claims gritty victory against Breese Mater Dei 38-35

Mt. Zion poked just enough holes in Breese Mater Dei's defense to garner a taut, 38-35 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Braves fought to a 29-21 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.

Breese Mater Dei moved ahead of Mt. Zion 35-31 to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 7-0 rally, but the Braves were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

