Mt. Zion collects victory over Taylorville 21-6

Mt. Zion dumped Taylorville 21-6 on September 16 in Illinois football.
Mt. Zion opened with a 21-0 advantage over Taylorville through the first quarter.
The roles reversed in the third quarter as Taylorville fought to within 21-6.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.
In recent action on September 3, Taylorville faced off against Elgin St Edward and Mt Zion took on Mattoon on September 2 at Mt Zion High School. For a full recap, click here.
