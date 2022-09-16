Mt. Zion collects victory over Taylorville 21-6

Mt. Zion dumped Taylorville 21-6 on September 16 in Illinois football.

Mt. Zion opened with a 21-0 advantage over Taylorville through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Taylorville fought to within 21-6.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

