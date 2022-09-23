 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Zion hammers Lincoln 41-14

Mt. Zion raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 41-14 win over Lincoln in Illinois high school football on September 23.

The first quarter gave Mt. Zion a 14-7 lead over Lincoln.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Mt. Zion and Lincoln were both scoreless.

The Braves avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 27-7 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mt Zion and Lincoln faced off on September 24, 2021 at Lincoln High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 9, Mt Zion faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Lincoln took on Jerseyville Jersey on September 9 at Lincoln High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

