Mt. Zion hammers Lincoln 41-14

Mt. Zion raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 41-14 win over Lincoln in Illinois high school football on September 23.

The first quarter gave Mt. Zion a 14-7 lead over Lincoln.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Mt. Zion and Lincoln were both scoreless.

The Braves avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 27-7 stretch over the fourth quarter.

