Mt. Zion earned a convincing 28-6 win over Taylorville for an Illinois high school football victory at Taylorville High on Sept. 15.

Mt. Zion darted in front of Taylorville 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves opened a meager 21-6 gap over the Tornadoes at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Mt. Zion and Taylorville were both scoreless.

The Braves got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Mt Zion and Taylorville faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Taylorville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Taylorville faced off against Robinson and Mt Zion took on Troy Triad on Sept. 1 at Mt Zion High School.

