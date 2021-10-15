Mt. Zion tenderizes Charleston 32-7

Mt. Zion offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Charleston with an all-around effort during this 32-7 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on October 15.
Mt. Zion opened with a 19-0 advantage over Charleston through the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Mt. Zion's force showed as it carried a 26-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 1, Mt Zion faced off against Effingham and Charleston took on Taylorville on October 1 at Charleston High School. For a full recap, click here.
