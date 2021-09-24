Mt. Zion's torrid start too much for Lincoln 27-22

Too much too quick, Mt. Zion ripped off a torrid start and knocked off Lincoln 27-22 at Lincoln High on September 24 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on September 10, Lincoln faced off against Jerseyville Jersey and Mt Zion took on Mahomet-Seymour on September 10 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For a full recap, click here.
Mt. Zion opened with a 20-8 advantage over Lincoln through the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
The Braves pulled ahead over the Railsplitters when the fourth quarter began 27-8.
The Braves withstood the Railsplitters' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.