Mt. Zion's torrid start too much for Lincoln 27-22

Too much too quick, Mt. Zion ripped off a torrid start and knocked off Lincoln 27-22 at Lincoln High on September 24 in Illinois football action.

In recent action on September 10, Lincoln faced off against Jerseyville Jersey and Mt Zion took on Mahomet-Seymour on September 10 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For a full recap, click here.

Mt. Zion opened with a 20-8 advantage over Lincoln through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The Braves pulled ahead over the Railsplitters when the fourth quarter began 27-8.

The Braves withstood the Railsplitters' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

