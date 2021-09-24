Mt. Zion's torrid start too much for Lincoln 27-22

Too much too quick, Mt. Zion ripped off a torrid start and knocked off Lincoln 27-22 at Lincoln High on September 24 in Illinois football action.

Mt. Zion opened with a 20-8 advantage over Lincoln through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The Braves pulled ahead over the Railsplitters when the fourth quarter began 27-8.

The Braves withstood the Railsplitters' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.