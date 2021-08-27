 Skip to main content
Mt. Zion's trick is no treat for Bartonville Limestone 44-13

Mt. Zion broke out to an early lead and topped Bartonville Limestone 44-13 at Mt. Zion High on August 27 in Illinois football action.

Mt. Zion's authority showed as it carried a 38-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Braves' offense roared to a 24-6 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

The first quarter gave Mt. Zion a 10-0 lead over Bartonville Limestone.

