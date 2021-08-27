Mt. Zion's trick is no treat for Bartonville Limestone 44-13

Mt. Zion broke out to an early lead and topped Bartonville Limestone 44-13 at Mt. Zion High on August 27 in Illinois football action.

Mt. Zion's authority showed as it carried a 38-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Braves' offense roared to a 24-6 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

The first quarter gave Mt. Zion a 10-0 lead over Bartonville Limestone.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.