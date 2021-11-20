 Skip to main content
Nashville squeezes past Decatur St. Teresa 37-35

  • 0

Nashville found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Decatur St. Teresa 37-35 in Illinois high school football on November 20.

The Hornets opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Bulldogs through the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, Decatur St. Teresa would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 21-14 lead on Nashville.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a 35-21 lead over the Hornets to start the fourth quarter.

Nashville got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 16-0 to finish the game in style.

Recently on November 6 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Vandalia in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

