Nashville squeezes past Decatur St. Teresa 37-35

Nashville found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Decatur St. Teresa 37-35 in Illinois high school football on November 20.

The Hornets opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Bulldogs through the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, Decatur St. Teresa would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 21-14 lead on Nashville.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a 35-21 lead over the Hornets to start the fourth quarter.

Nashville got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 16-0 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.