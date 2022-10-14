 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Needlepoint: Decatur Eisenhower sews up Springfield Southeast in slim triumph 26-22

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Decatur Eisenhower chalked up in tripping Springfield Southeast 26-22 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Last season, Springfield Southeast and Decatur Eisenhower squared off with August 27, 2021 at Springfield Southeast High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on September 30, Decatur Eisenhower squared off with Jacksonville in a football game. For more, click here.

