Nerve-racking affair ends with Taylorville on top of Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic 24-21

Taylorville poked just enough holes in Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic's defense to garner a taut, 24-21 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Tornadoes opened a tight 17-9 gap over the Green Wave at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Tornadoes chalked up this decision in spite of the Green Wave's spirited final-quarter performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.