Nerve-racking affair ends with Taylorville on top of Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic 24-21

Taylorville poked just enough holes in Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic's defense to garner a taut, 24-21 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Tornadoes opened a tight 17-9 gap over the Green Wave at the intermission.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Tornadoes chalked up this decision in spite of the Green Wave's spirited final-quarter performance.
The last time Taylorville and Elgin St Edward Central Catholic played in a 26-14 game on September 4, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.