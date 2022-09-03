 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nerve-racking affair ends with Taylorville on top of Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic 24-21

Taylorville poked just enough holes in Elgin St. Edward Central Catholic's defense to garner a taut, 24-21 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Tornadoes opened a tight 17-9 gap over the Green Wave at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Tornadoes chalked up this decision in spite of the Green Wave's spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Taylorville and Elgin St Edward Central Catholic played in a 26-14 game on September 4, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

