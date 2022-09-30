 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Never a doubt: Hillsboro breezes past Gillespie 63-18

  • 0

Hillsboro recorded a big victory over Gillespie 63-18 at Hillsboro High on September 30 in Illinois football action.

The last time Hillsboro and Gillespie played in a 56-25 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 16, Gillespie squared off with Carlinville in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News