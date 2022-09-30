Never a doubt: Hillsboro breezes past Gillespie 63-18

Hillsboro recorded a big victory over Gillespie 63-18 at Hillsboro High on September 30 in Illinois football action.
The last time Hillsboro and Gillespie played in a 56-25 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 16, Gillespie squared off with Carlinville in a football game . Click here for a recap
