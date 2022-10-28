Never a doubt: Quincy builds early lead, keeps it to stop Chatham Glenwood 49-42

Quincy made a quick edge stand up in a 49-42 victory against Chatham Glenwood in Illinois high school football action on October 28.

Quincy opened with a 21-7 advantage over Chatham Glenwood through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 35-19 halftime margin at the Titans' expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Chatham Glenwood got within 49-35.

The Blue Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Titans' spirited final-quarter performance.

