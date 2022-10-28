 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Never a doubt: Quincy builds early lead, keeps it to stop Chatham Glenwood 49-42

  • 0

Quincy made a quick edge stand up in a 49-42 victory against Chatham Glenwood in Illinois high school football action on October 28.

Quincy opened with a 21-7 advantage over Chatham Glenwood through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 35-19 halftime margin at the Titans' expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Chatham Glenwood got within 49-35.

The Blue Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Titans' spirited final-quarter performance.

Recently on October 14, Chatham Glenwood squared off with Springfield in a football game. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News