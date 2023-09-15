New Berlin's defense throttled Pittsfield, resulting in a 40-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory at Pittsfield High on Sept. 15.

Defense ruled the first quarter as New Berlin and Pittsfield were both scoreless.

The Pretzels' offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Saukees at halftime.

New Berlin breathed fire to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pretzels held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Pittsfield and New Berlin played in a 29-0 game on Oct. 1, 2021.

Recently on Sept. 1, New Berlin squared off with Petersburg PORTA in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.