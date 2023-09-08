New Berlin recorded a big victory over Riverton 56-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, New Berlin and Riverton faced off on Oct. 8, 2021 at Riverton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, New Berlin faced off against Auburn.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.