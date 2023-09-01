New Berlin left no doubt on Friday, controlling Petersburg PORTA from start to finish for a 48-6 victory at Petersburg Porta High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

New Berlin jumped in front of Petersburg PORTA 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Pretzels opened a modest 14-6 gap over the Bluejays at halftime.

New Berlin breathed fire to a 34-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pretzels held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

