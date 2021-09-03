Newton mows down Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 50-6

Newton left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 50-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 3.

The Eagles' defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the second and final quarters.

Newton drew first blood by forging a 50-6 margin over Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop after the first quarter.

