Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Kansas Tri-County Coop 26-6 at Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-Op on October 21 in Illinois football action.

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op opened with a 12-0 advantage over Kansas Tri-County Coop through the first quarter.

The Titans showed their spirit while rallying to within 12-6 at halftime.

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op roared to a 26-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

