No. 3 Central A&M football has found an explosive runner in Colby Morrison

MOWEAQUA — After last season, Central A&M football's running game looked to be rock solid.

The Raiders advanced to the Class 1A semifinals in 2021 and they would be returning lead back Brody Barnes for his senior season. Barnes had 909 yards rushing, 303 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns last season and was equally as effective at linebacker with 88 tackles.

But a foot injury this summer has kept Barnes off the field and senior Will Thompson picked up the rushing slack in Week 1 against LeRoy, rushing for 83 yards and touchdown. With the Raiders up 21-7 in the third quarter, senior Colby Morrison came into the game and proceeded to take his first hand-off 79 yards to the house for a score.

"Everyone was asking me why I didn't get Colby the ball sooner," Central A&M head coach Brent Weakly said. "We watched him in practice and we thought we were going to use him as a jack-of-all-trades at running back, receiver and sprinkle in some quarterback if need be in an emergency situation. He was going good for us at receiver and so we put him and 80 yards later, it was a touchdown."

Morrison finished Week 1 with 141 yards on the ground and for a follow up in Week 2, the Raiders senior had 156 yards on the ground with six touchdowns in a 49-0 win against Marshall.

"I was excited. It was my first start as a running back and I was ready to show people what I had," Morrison said. "(That first run against LeRoy) was pretty insane. I had so many emotions. I was scared and I was ready. I saw the gap and I took it, then it took me to the right place."

Morrison brings a shiftiness that is unique among the Raiders runners and he's getting the benefits of an offensive line that is playing beyond their years.

"Colby is an athletic kid and he's got a different type of burst in him than our other backs. He has a little more wiggle to him. He does a good job of finding grass and running to it," Weakly said. "I think up front, the offensive line has done a pretty good job of getting things started for him. We don't have any seniors on the offensive line and we are trying to develop every day and our goal is to be our best team by the end of Week 9."

Bulldogs challenge

The Raiders (2-0) begin their Central Illinois Conference schedule on Friday as they host St. Teresa (2-0). Both teams are ranked, as the Bulldogs are No. 2 in Class 2A and Central A&M sits at No. 3 in Class 1A in the latest AP poll. Senior quarterback Joe Brummer (19-for-29, 294 yards, four TDs this season) and running back Royce Harper (27 carries for 223 yards, two TDs this season) lead the St. T offense.

Although they have enjoyed two big wins, the Raiders enter Friday dinged up as quarterback Drew Damery is dealing with an ankle injury and may not play Friday.

"It has been sort of random things here and there and a concussion here and there. We have some guys who are dealing with some injuries," Weakly said. "We had to shut down JV last week and this week to get some younger guys health so that they are able to play. We are doing the best we can this Friday and we will compete like crazy and see what happens."

Damery took over QB duties midway through last season as a sophomore and Weakly has seen much improvement this season.

"Drew is doing a really good job and I think the game has really slowed down for him. He is really smooth back there," Weakly said. "It is all about confidence and experience and he has that. He has complete and total control of what is going on. I'm really proud of him and his ownership that he has taken."

Raider family

The Central A&M helmets this season read "Family" on the front and have a No. 34, 65 and KV sticker on the back. It honors Conner Rowcliff and Keegan Virden, who were killed following a crash on U.S. 51 on July 12, and Christian Stiner, who died in 2021. Rowcliff and Stiner played football for the Raiders and Virden was on the basketball team.

As Moweaqua and the surrounding community rallied together, the team leaned on each other over the summer and as fall practices began.

"We have developed a lot of team chemistry over the last year because this stuff brings us all together," Morrison said. "Right now, we know each other all better than we ever did. Everybody is like family. We are a small town and a small community but everybody knows each other and everybody loves each other."

Weakly and his coaching staff have talked with the players about being honest and upfront about how they are feeling about the loss of their friends and teammates.

"Everybody has good days and bad days, it is one of those things. We told the kids, there is going to be something that comes up and you are going to have the remembrance of one of those guys and you may break down, or have a bad day," Weakly said. "You've got to communicate that with us and we'll help try to get you through that.

"I think our kids have dealt with a lot in a calendar year losing three kids in a school, especially one of our size. The way that we have lost them is unbelievably difficult and our kids have handled it as well as can be expected."

As time has gone by, the tremendous loss has changed some perspectives among players.

"When something like that happens, you have to come together. You have got to be there for each other. I feel like it really made us not take anything for granted anymore," Damery said. "We all cherish the time we have together. We were all really good friends with the guys involved in it and we all came together through it and we all brought each other up during it."

Weakly hopes that the family mentality and close bond translates to the field on Friday against a challenging St. T team.

"You can tell right now that they care about each other. We will see how much we're willing to stick together and compete and do everything for our teammates," Weakly said. "St. T is as talented as any team we are going to play all year. It is going to be a fight to the end."