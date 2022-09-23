 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No mercy: Villa Grove shuts down Argenta-Oreana in defensive masterpiece 42-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Villa Grove proved that in blanking Argenta-Oreana 42-0 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Villa Grove a 14-0 lead over Argenta-Oreana.

Villa Grove breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on September 9, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Arcola and Villa Grove took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on September 9 at Villa Grove High School. Click here for a recap

