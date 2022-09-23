No mercy: Villa Grove shuts down Argenta-Oreana in defensive masterpiece 42-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Villa Grove proved that in blanking Argenta-Oreana 42-0 during this Illinois football game.
The first quarter gave Villa Grove a 14-0 lead over Argenta-Oreana.
Villa Grove breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.
In recent action on September 9, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Arcola and Villa Grove took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on September 9 at Villa Grove High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.