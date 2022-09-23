No mercy: Villa Grove shuts down Argenta-Oreana in defensive masterpiece 42-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Villa Grove proved that in blanking Argenta-Oreana 42-0 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Villa Grove a 14-0 lead over Argenta-Oreana.

Villa Grove breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

