No pain, no gain; Macomb overcomes Havana 28-14

Macomb put together a victorious gameplan to stop Havana 28-14 in Illinois high school football action on October 15.
The Bombers moved in front of the Ducks 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bombers' offense jumped to a 22-8 lead over the Ducks at the intermission.
The Bombers took control in the third quarter with a 28-8 advantage over the Ducks.
