No pain, no gain; Macomb overcomes Havana 28-14

Macomb put together a victorious gameplan to stop Havana 28-14 in Illinois high school football action on October 15.

The Bombers moved in front of the Ducks 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bombers' offense jumped to a 22-8 lead over the Ducks at the intermission.

The Bombers took control in the third quarter with a 28-8 advantage over the Ducks.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.