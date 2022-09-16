No quarter given: Champaign Centennial puts down Champaign Central 42-6

Champaign Centennial showed no mercy to Champaign Central, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 42-6 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.

The Chargers opened a modest 21-6 gap over the Maroons at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

There was no room for doubt as the Chargers added to their advantage with a 21-0 margin in the closing period.

