No quarter given: Champaign Centennial puts down Champaign Central 42-6

Champaign Centennial showed no mercy to Champaign Central, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 42-6 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.
The Chargers opened a modest 21-6 gap over the Maroons at the intermission.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
There was no room for doubt as the Chargers added to their advantage with a 21-0 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on September 2, Champaign Central faced off against Normal and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Manual on September 2 at Champaign Centennial High School. For a full recap, click here.
