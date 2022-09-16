 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No quarter given: Champaign Centennial puts down Champaign Central 42-6

  • 0

Champaign Centennial showed no mercy to Champaign Central, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 42-6 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.

The Chargers opened a modest 21-6 gap over the Maroons at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

There was no room for doubt as the Chargers added to their advantage with a 21-0 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on September 2, Champaign Central faced off against Normal and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Manual on September 2 at Champaign Centennial High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News