No quarter given: Decatur St. Teresa puts down Warrensburg-Latham 53-6

Impressive was a ready adjective for Decatur St. Teresa's 53-6 throttling of Warrensburg-Latham in Illinois high school football on October 21.

Decatur St. Teresa breathed fire in front of Warrensburg-Latham 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 47-0 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Bulldogs and the Cardinals each scored in the fourth quarter.

