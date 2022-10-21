No quarter given: Decatur St. Teresa puts down Warrensburg-Latham 53-6

Impressive was a ready adjective for Decatur St. Teresa's 53-6 throttling of Warrensburg-Latham in Illinois high school football on October 21.
Decatur St. Teresa breathed fire in front of Warrensburg-Latham 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs registered a 47-0 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The Bulldogs and the Cardinals each scored in the fourth quarter.
The last time Decatur St Teresa and Warrensburg-Latham played in a 55-7 game on October 22, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
