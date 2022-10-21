 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No quarter given: Decatur St. Teresa puts down Warrensburg-Latham 53-6

  • 0

Impressive was a ready adjective for Decatur St. Teresa's 53-6 throttling of Warrensburg-Latham in Illinois high school football on October 21.

Decatur St. Teresa breathed fire in front of Warrensburg-Latham 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 47-0 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Bulldogs and the Cardinals each scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Decatur St Teresa and Warrensburg-Latham played in a 55-7 game on October 22, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

In recent action on October 7, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Clinton and Decatur St Teresa took on Tuscola on October 7 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News