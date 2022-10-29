No quarter given: Peoria puts down Decatur MacArthur 62-14

Peoria unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Decatur MacArthur 62-14 Saturday on October 29 in Illinois football.

Peoria drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Decatur MacArthur after the first quarter.

The Lions registered a 40-8 advantage at halftime over the Generals.

Peoria roared to a 62-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

