No quarter given: Peoria puts down Decatur MacArthur 62-14

Peoria unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Decatur MacArthur 62-14 Saturday on October 29 in Illinois football.
Peoria drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Decatur MacArthur after the first quarter.
The Lions registered a 40-8 advantage at halftime over the Generals.
Peoria roared to a 62-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
