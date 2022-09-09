No quit here: Deficit doesn't discourage Virden North Mac in victory over Vandalia 40-7

Virden North Mac donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Vandalia 40-7 on Friday in Illinois high school football on September 9.

Vandalia showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Virden North Mac as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers kept a 20-7 halftime margin at the Vandals' expense.

Virden North Mac roared to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

