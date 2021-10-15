No scoring allowed; Lincoln pushes past Taylorville 42-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Lincoln followed in overpowering Taylorville 42-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Recently on October 1 , Taylorville squared up on Charleston in a football game .
The Railsplitters drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Tornadoes after the first quarter.
The Railsplitters struck ahead of the Tornadoes 42-0 as the fourth quarter started.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.
