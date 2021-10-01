No scoring allowed; Mahomet-Seymour pushes past Quincy Notre Dame 41-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Mahomet-Seymour on Friday as it blanked Quincy Notre Dame 41-0 in Illinois high school football on October 1.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Raiders' expense.

The Bulldogs pulled ahead to a 27-0 bulge over the Raiders as the fourth quarter began.

