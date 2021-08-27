 Skip to main content
No scoring allowed; Nokomis pushes past Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 54-0

Nokomis' defense throttled Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop, resulting in a shutout win 54-0 in Illinois high school football on August 27.

Nokomis roared in front of Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 40-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Nokomis opened an immense 33-0 gap over Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop at the intermission.

Nokomis darted in front of Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

