No scoring allowed; Orangeville pushes past Champaign St. Thomas More 26-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Orangeville squeeze Champaign St. Thomas More 26-0 in a shutout effort in Illinois high school football action on September 4.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.